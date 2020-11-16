Service & Contact Adverteren Abonneren Uw bedrijf vermelden
  Wie is verantwoordelijk als door het uitschakelen van de veiligheidsbesturing een ongeluk gebeurt?

16 november 2020 om 13:40 uur

16 november 2020 om 13:40 uur

Als veiligheidsbesturingen en -systemen uitgeschakeld worden, wie is er dan verantwoordelijk als het misgaat?

 

Vragen

Vraag a). Wij bouwen machines voor derden en soms voor eigen gebruik. Volgens de norm EN-ISO 14119:2013; Veiligheid van machines - Blokkeerinrichtingen gekoppeld aan afschermingen - Grondbeginselen voor het ontwerp en de keuze,  (‘anti-manipulatienorm’) moet er door de fabrikant van de machine een analyse worden gemaakt om te bepalen of er voor de gebruiker een aanleiding kan zijn tot manipulatie van blokkeerinrichtingen.  

Vraag b). Onze eigen mensen zullen weliswaar niet manipuleren, maar wat moeten wij doen met machines die aan derden geleverd worden? 

Vraag c). Moeten of mogen we dan twee uitvoeringen van de machine op de markt aanbieden?

Vraag d). Wie is verantwoordelijk als er toch gemanipuleerd wordt in het geval dat er geen specifieke maatregelen getroffen zijn? En wat moeten we in het laatste geval doen?

 

Antwoorden

Antwoord a):

Het is inderdaad zo dat de norm eisen stelt aan het voorkomen van manipulatie of 'defeat' (Engels), zoals weergegeven in het kader. De norm geeft in meerdere hoofdstukken inderdaad de eis dat er bij de keuze van schakelaars en bevestigingsmiddelen rekening moet worden gehouden met manipulatie. In paragraaf 5.2 van de EN-ISO 14119:2013 staat ‘Prevention of defeat in a reasonably foreseeable manner shall also be considered when designing the access means.’ Met andere woorden: Bij het ontwerp van toegangsmiddelen moet het voorkomen van manipulatie worden meegenomen. Er is zelfs een heel hoofdstuk van de norm (hoofdstuk 7) gewijd aan de eisen aan het ontwerp van interlocking devices met het oog op voorkomen van manipulatie. In dit hoofdstuk staat figuur 9 (zie hieronder) en er wordt ook verwezen naar Bijlage H van de norm.
 
Figuur 9 anti-manipulatienorm
 
Kader [1] Definities manipulatie (defeat)

EN-ISO 14119:2013 paragraaf 3.7: Defeat
Action that makes interlocking devices inoperative or bypasses them with the result that a machine is used in a manner not intended by the designer or without the necessary safety measures.

EN-ISO 14119:2013 paragraaf 3.8 Defeat in a reasonably foreseeable manner
Defeat of an interlocking device either manually or by using readily available objects.

Note 1 to entry: This definition includes the removal of switches or actuators using tools that are needed for the intended use of the machine or that are readily available (screw drivers, wrenches, hexagon keys, pliers).
Note 2 to entry: Readily available objects for substitute actuation include screws, needles and sheet-metal pieces, objects in daily use such as keys, coins, adhesive tape, string and wire, spare keys for the trapped-key interlocking devices, and spare actuators.

Antwoord b):
Het is nooit uit te sluiten dat de medewerkers van machines die aan derden zijn geleverd overgaan tot manipulatie. De norm EN-ISO 14119 moet worden gezien als de geldende stand der techniek en vraagt om een analyse van de behoefte tot manipulatie door de gebruiker. Een fabrikant zal moeten proberen om zijn ontwerp zo gebruiksvriendelijk te maken dat dit geen aanleiding tot manipulatie geeft.

Antwoord c):
Nee, het is niet noodzakelijk om twee uitvoeringen van de machine te leveren. Als u in uw ontwerp de noodzaak tot manipulatie hebt weggenomen volgens de ontwerpregels van hoofdstuk 7 en Bijlage H  van de norm hebt u als fabrikant voldoende gedaan. 

Antwoord d):
In eerste instantie is de gebruiker/werkgever verantwoordelijk voor toezicht op de werknemers en de staat van zijn arbeidsmiddelen. In de Arbeidsomstandighedenwet is een artikel opgenomen dat vereist dat de werknemer zich aan de door de werkgever gestelde regels dient te houden.

Het is echter zo dat machines die worden geleverd na april 2014 moeten voldoen aan de stand der techniek zoals onder andere weergegeven in de norm EN-ISO 14119:2013; Veiligheid van machines - Blokkeerinrichtingen gekoppeld aan afschermingen - Grondbeginselen voor het ontwerp en de keuze. 

Kortom, na die tijd mag een klant ervan uitgaan dat de fabrikant bij het ontwerp van de machine van alles heeft gedaan om manipulatie te voorkomen.
 
Deze vraag is beantwoord door FUSACON B.V.   

