Wie is verantwoordelijk als door het uitschakelen van de veiligheidsbesturing een ongeluk gebeurt?

16 november 2020 om 13:40 uur
Antwoord a):
Kader [1] Definities manipulatie (defeat)
EN-ISO 14119:2013 paragraaf 3.7: Defeat
Action that makes interlocking devices inoperative or bypasses them with the result that a machine is used in a manner not intended by the designer or without the necessary safety measures.
EN-ISO 14119:2013 paragraaf 3.8 Defeat in a reasonably foreseeable manner
Defeat of an interlocking device either manually or by using readily available objects.
Note 1 to entry: This definition includes the removal of switches or actuators using tools that are needed for the intended use of the machine or that are readily available (screw drivers, wrenches, hexagon keys, pliers).
Note 2 to entry: Readily available objects for substitute actuation include screws, needles and sheet-metal pieces, objects in daily use such as keys, coins, adhesive tape, string and wire, spare keys for the trapped-key interlocking devices, and spare actuators.
Kennis: Safety
Op het gebied van de Europese regelgeving worden nog steeds veranderingen doorgevoerd, niet alleen om onduidelijkheden tussen richtlijnen onderling te verhelderen, maar ook om uitbreidingen te maken, bijvoorbeeld op het gebied van energiezuinigheid, chemicaliënbeheer, afvalstroombeheersing en dergelijke.
